Tata Trusts Drag Tata Sons To Bombay HC Over N Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment, Seek ₹65 Crore In Damages |

Mumbai: The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) have moved the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

In separate suits filed on Thursday, the SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore in damages, while the RDTT has claimed Rs 15 crore. Both have also sought 18 per cent annual interest on the amounts.

At the heart of the dispute is the September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran. The trusts have argued that the resolution is invalid as it failed to secure the affirmative vote mandated under Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA).

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The immediate relief sought by the trusts is a direction restraining the chairman from exercising his casting vote at the November 30 board meeting if there is a split in opinion among the directors nominated by the trusts. A single-judge bench of the High Court is likely to take up the matter on Friday.

The legal challenge follows weeks of disagreement between the trusts and Tata Sons over the validity of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. The trusts decided to initiate legal proceedings on Wednesday night, citing the absence of satisfactory responses to communications sent to the company since September 17.

The Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, hold around 66 per cent of Tata Sons. In a September 20 statement, they had declared that the board resolution was not validly passed and had no legal effect.

The central issue is the special voting protection available to Tata Trusts-nominated directors under Tata Sons’ AoA. The trusts have two nominees on the board — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. At the September 17 meeting, Noel Tata voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Srinivasan supported it.

The trusts maintain that the reappointment could not be approved without the affirmative support of a majority of their nominated directors. They have argued that this is a separate requirement under the AoA and that a simple majority of the board cannot override it.