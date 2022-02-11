Tata Sons likely to extend tenure of N Chandrasekaran as chairman: Report

The board of Tata Sons is likely to extend the tenure of N Chandrasekaran as the chairman, sources told Moneycontrol.

The current term of the first non-professional executive to head Tata Sons ends on February 20.

Apart from N Chandrasekaran, the board of Tata Sons is likely to reconsider strengthening is numbers from 7 members to 10, a report in Times of India said. Speculations abound that Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran would be elevated to the board, besides two others.

