 Tata Power, Tata Communications Join Forces For ₹105 Cr Solar Plant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Power, Tata Communications Join Forces For ₹105 Cr Solar Plant

Tata Power, Tata Communications Join Forces For ₹105 Cr Solar Plant

This initiative is part of TPREL’s strategic focus on group captive projects to contribute to India’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Solar Plant |

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications. The deal, worth ₹105 crore, is aimed at establishing an 18.75 MW AC group captive solar plant.

What Happened: The news was announced on Thursday, February 14, 2024. The solar power plant, to be set up via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) — Nivade Windfarm Limited — will be situated in Aachegaon, Maharashtra. The plant is projected to generate approximately 40 million units (MUs) of power and offset over 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and managing director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, expressed his pleasure at partnering with Tata Communications. He said, “We are pleased to partner with Tata Communications to support their transition to renewable energy and duly enable their progress in the digital ecosystem arena for being a market leader in the Commtech space.”

Read Also
Modi Govt's Rooftop Solar Scheme: Check How To Apply, Criteria, And Other Key Details
article-image

This initiative is part of TPREL’s strategic focus on group captive projects to contribute to India’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The company has recently surpassed a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects, marking a significant milestone.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes just days after Tata Power’s shares experienced a slump following the company’s Q3 results. Despite a 2.28% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 3.69%, reaching ₹14,651 crore. However, the market reaction suggests that investors had higher expectations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market Closing February 14: Sensex At 71,833.17, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 14: Sensex At 71,833.17, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Rich Textile Heritage With Iconic Handloom And Handicraft...

Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Rich Textile Heritage With Iconic Handloom And Handicraft...

Adani Green Breaks Ground With World's Largest Renewable Energy Park In Khavda

Adani Green Breaks Ground With World's Largest Renewable Energy Park In Khavda

Mahindra Q3 Profit After Tax Up 34% At ₹2,658 Cr; Revenue At ₹35,299 Cr

Mahindra Q3 Profit After Tax Up 34% At ₹2,658 Cr; Revenue At ₹35,299 Cr

Indian Refiners Prioritize Petrochemicals Expansion With Sustainability On Mind

Indian Refiners Prioritize Petrochemicals Expansion With Sustainability On Mind