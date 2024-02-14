Tata Power, Tata Communications Join Forces For ₹105 Cr Solar Plant

Solar Plant |

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications. The deal, worth ₹105 crore, is aimed at establishing an 18.75 MW AC group captive solar plant.

What Happened: The news was announced on Thursday, February 14, 2024. The solar power plant, to be set up via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) — Nivade Windfarm Limited — will be situated in Aachegaon, Maharashtra. The plant is projected to generate approximately 40 million units (MUs) of power and offset over 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and managing director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, expressed his pleasure at partnering with Tata Communications. He said, “We are pleased to partner with Tata Communications to support their transition to renewable energy and duly enable their progress in the digital ecosystem arena for being a market leader in the Commtech space.”

This initiative is part of TPREL’s strategic focus on group captive projects to contribute to India’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The company has recently surpassed a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects, marking a significant milestone.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes just days after Tata Power’s shares experienced a slump following the company’s Q3 results. Despite a 2.28% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 3.69%, reaching ₹14,651 crore. However, the market reaction suggests that investors had higher expectations.