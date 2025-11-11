 Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice

Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice

Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the equity shares of Tata Motors Limited (Formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of the commercial vehicle business of Tata Motors will list on the bourses on November 12, according to a notice on BSE.Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the equity shares of Tata Motors Limited (Formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange, known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T Group of Securities, the notice stated.

Press Release

Press Release |

As per the demerger, the Mumbai-based auto major's commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity, while the passenger vehicles business, including PV (Passenger Vehicle), EV (Electric Vehicle), JLR ( Jaguar Land Rover), and its related investments, will be part of the other firm.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) will list on both the BSE and NSE.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has already started trading as a separate entity from October 14, marking a significant milestone in the company's restructuring process.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun Berry Resigns
Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun Berry Resigns
Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New Boss?
Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New Boss?
Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30
Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30
Thane: GRP–Central Railway Rift Deepens Over Technical Report In Mumbra Train Accident That Claimed 5 Lives
Thane: GRP–Central Railway Rift Deepens Over Technical Report In Mumbra Train Accident That Claimed 5 Lives

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun...

Britannia Industries' Shares Drop 7% On The Bourses After The Company's Vice-Chairman & CEO Varun...

Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New...

Mumbai Metrpolitan Region’s Real Estate Shift, Thane Loses Its Crown — Know Here Who’s The New...

Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30

Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30

Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice

Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi Urges To Bridge Gap Between Loan Sanctions & Actual...

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi Urges To Bridge Gap Between Loan Sanctions & Actual...