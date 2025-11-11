Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice

File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of the commercial vehicle business of Tata Motors will list on the bourses on November 12, according to a notice on BSE.Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the equity shares of Tata Motors Limited (Formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange, known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T Group of Securities, the notice stated.

Press Release |

As per the demerger, the Mumbai-based auto major's commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity, while the passenger vehicles business, including PV (Passenger Vehicle), EV (Electric Vehicle), JLR ( Jaguar Land Rover), and its related investments, will be part of the other firm.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) will list on both the BSE and NSE.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has already started trading as a separate entity from October 14, marking a significant milestone in the company's restructuring process.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.