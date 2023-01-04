Tata Motors releases production, sales and export numbers, more details inside

File

Through an exchange filing, carmaker Tata motors has released the data on its production, sales and exports for the October to December quarter.

Domestic sales of ZEST,BOLT, TIAGO, TIGOR, ALTROZ models were up at 44,208 and for Nexon as well as Punch at 75,390. While sales of SAFARI, HARRIER, SUMO dipped to 11,699.

Exports for ZEST,BOLT, TIAGO, TIGOR, ALTROZ dropped marginally from 57 to 51, while those for NEXON and PUNCH jumped to 907.