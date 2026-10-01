Tata Motors PV Sales Jump 40% To 2.01 Lakh Units In Q2 FY27, EV Sales Nearly Double

Tata Motors |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) announced on Thursday that its total sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2 FY27) increased by 40% to 2,01,723 units. This compares to 1,44,397 units sold in Q2 FY26.

Quarterly Performance

Passenger vehicle (PV) domestic sales for Q2 FY27 stood at 1,96,674 units, marking a 40% rise from 1,40,189 units in Q2 FY26. International business (IB) PV sales grew 20% to 5,049 units from 4,208 units in the previous fiscal year.

Electric Vehicle Growth

Electric vehicle (EV) sales, which include both domestic and international business, almost doubled, registering a 90% increase. The company sold 47,150 EV units in Q2 FY27 compared to 24,855 units in Q2 FY26.

September Sales Figures

In September 2026, the company's total PV sales, including EVs, reached 70,210 units. This represents a 15% increase over the 60,907 units sold in September 2025.

Powertrain Contributions

EVs now account for 23% of the company's portfolio, while Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles contribute 28%. Together, EVs and CNG models make up 51% of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' sales.

Management Commentary

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said passenger vehicle demand continued its momentum in Q2 FY27. He noted that industry Vahan volumes increased by approximately 24% year-on-year.

Product Portfolio Expansion

The company also introduced new models during the quarter, including Curvv SeriesX, Sierra Legend Series, and the all-new Tata Aeris. The company also unveiled its new customer-facing identity, TATA.CARS.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.