Tata Motors Launches Aeris Compact Sedan At ₹5.29 Lakh, Targets Personal Car Buyers

The Aeris enters a competitive segment dominated by models such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze |

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Friday introduced the Aeris compact sedan, replacing the Tata Tigor in the company’s portfolio.

The new model has been positioned primarily for individual car buyers and comes with a starting price of ₹5.29 lakh for the petrol version, while the CNG variant starts at ₹6.29 lakh.

The Aeris enters a competitive segment dominated by models such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

The car will be offered in six colour options, including Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Dune Glow.

Tata Aeris focuses on personal car segment

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the Aeris has been developed specifically for private customers as the compact sedan category has lacked dedicated offerings for individual users.

"Aeris has been conceived exclusively for individual ownership. This singular focus gives it a distinct purpose and identity, and customers every reason to desire Aeris.”

Aeris will be offered in six colour options, including Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Dune Glow |

The company said the Aeris will not be introduced for fleet operations and will maintain a separate positioning from commercial vehicles. Tata Motors will continue serving fleet customers through its Xpres-T brand.

The sedan market recorded sales of over 3.4 lakh units in India last year, with individual buyers accounting for nearly 65% of demand. However, sedans have lost market share in recent years as SUVs have gained popularity.

Features, variants and safety equipment

The Aeris comes with a 1.2-litre engine and is available with petrol and CNG powertrains, along with manual and AMT transmission options. The petrol version offers 419 litres of boot space, higher than rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura. The CNG model provides around 227 litres of boot space.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that Aeris has been conceived exclusively for individual ownership |

The sedan includes features such as ventilated leather seats, wireless charging and a dashcam recorder. Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Motors is offering the Aeris in five trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. Bookings for the sedan have started, with deliveries scheduled to begin from October 11.