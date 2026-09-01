Tata Motors Hikes Car Prices From September 1, ICE and EV Models Get Costlier By Up To ₹25,000

Tata Motors Hikes Car Prices |

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has increased prices across its cars and SUVs by up to ₹25,000 from September 1, 2026, making several popular models more expensive for buyers.

The price revision applies to both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). However, the increase is not uniform, with the exact hike depending on the model and variant.

Why Tata Motors Raised Prices

Tata Motors attributed the latest revision to rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

The automaker said it continues to absorb a significant portion of higher costs but has decided to pass on part of the impact to customers through the latest price adjustment.

Read Also Tata Motors To Increase Car And SUV Prices By Up To ₹25,000 From September 1

Higher commodity and other manufacturing costs have been putting pressure on automakers, prompting several companies to revise vehicle prices.

ICE and Electric Cars Covered

The increase covers Tata Motors' passenger vehicle portfolio, including both conventional and electric models. Popular nameplates in its range include the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra, Harrier and Safari, alongside several EV models.

Customers will not necessarily have to pay the full ₹25,000 increase on every vehicle, as the revision varies depending on the model and variant.

Third Price Revision in 2026

This is Tata Motors' third passenger vehicle price revision this year. The company increased prices of its ICE vehicles by an average 0.5% from April 1.

It subsequently raised prices across its ICE and EV portfolio by up to 1.5% from July 1. The latest increase of up to ₹25,000 has now come into effect from September 1.