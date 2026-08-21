Tata Motors To Increase Car And SUV Prices By Up To ₹25,000 From September 1

Tata Motors To Increase Car And SUV Prices |

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday announced a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including internal combustion engine and electric models, effective September 1, 2026.

The company said the extent of the increase would vary across models and variants.

The price revision is aimed at partially offsetting rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures, it added.

The company further said that it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases.

The hike comes after other major carmakers also announced price increases citing elevated costs.

Hyundai Motor India had earlier this month announced a price increase of up to 1 per cent across its portfolio, effective the same month citing rising input and commodity costs, higher operating expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Maruti Suzuki had also raised prices across its Arena and Nexa models from August. Its latest increase ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 30,000 depending on the model and variant.

The successive price revisions come amid persistent cost pressures facing the automobile industry, with manufacturers seeking to pass on part of the higher expenses to customers while limiting the impact through cost optimisation.

In Q1FY27, the TMPV’s net profit declined 79 per cent to Rs 859 crore against Rs 4,003 crore in Q1FY26. Similarly, PAT plunged 85 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Moreover, shares of TMPV on Friday traded flat at Rs 320.50, up 0.17 per cent in the morning trade on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 457.04 and a 52-week low of Rs 294.15, as per the exchange data.

In the last one-year the stock has declined more than 5 per cent and nearly 9 per cent year-to-date.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.