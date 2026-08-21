Know The Prices Of Tata Punch, Tiago, Harrier & More After Tata Motors Price Hike

Know The Prices Of Tata Punch, Tiago, Harrier |

Mumbai: Tata Motors is set to increase prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1, 2026, with the impact likely to vary significantly across models and variants. The company has attributed the price revision to rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures.

Buying a new Tata car is set to cost you a little extra starting next month | Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced price hikes of up to ₹25,000 across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs effective September 1, following similar cost-driven price increase announcements by… pic.twitter.com/bo4cqV05W1 — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) August 21, 2026

Tata Motors currently operates across a broad price spectrum, with the Tiago starting at around Rs 4.70 lakh, the Punch at approximately Rs 5.70 lakh and the Nexon at nearly Rs 7.40 lakh. At the premium end, the Harrier EV is priced at more than Rs 30 lakh.

Read Also Tata Motors To Increase Car And SUV Prices By Up To ₹25,000 From September 1

The proposed maximum increase of Rs 25,000 would have a greater proportional impact on entry-level vehicles. For instance, a Rs 25,000 increase on a Rs 5 lakh car would represent about 5 per cent of its price. In comparison, the same increase on a Rs 20 lakh SUV would amount to only 1.25 per cent.

However, Tata Motors has not indicated that every model or variant will receive the full Rs 25,000 increase. The company has said the revision will vary depending on the model and variant, leaving the final impact on individual vehicles subject to the revised price list.

Maintaining competitive entry-level prices could remain important for Tata Motors, particularly as the Tiago, Punch and lower variants of the Nexon operate in highly price-sensitive segments. A relatively smaller increase on these models could help the automaker limit the impact on affordability and demand.

The price hike will also cover Tata Motors' electric vehicle portfolio, including the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV and Sierra EV. However, the company has not specified whether the increase will differ based on battery capacity, variant or powertrain.

Tata Motors is expected to announce model-wise pricing closer to the September 1 implementation date. Until then, the exact increase for each vehicle remains uncertain.