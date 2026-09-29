Tata Motors Subsidiary Acquires 26% Stake In Mateshwari E-Smart Mobility For ₹2.60 Lakh

Tata Motors | File Pic

Mumbai: Tata Motors Limited announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited (TSCMSL), has invested ₹2.60 lakh in Mateshwari E-Smart Mobility (Hyderabad) Private Limited (MEMHPL).

Stake Acquired

This investment secures a 26 per cent stake in MEMHPL's paid-up share capital. Following this acquisition, MEMHPL will become an associate company of Tata Motors.

Acquisition Details

TSCMSL acquired 26,000 equity shares of MEMHPL at ₹10 each, at par. The total cost of acquisition aggregated to ₹2.60 lakh.

Entity Background

Mateshwari E-Smart Mobility (Hyderabad) Private Limited was incorporated on August 11, 2026, under the Companies Act, 2013. The company operates in the service sector, specifically in the E-Mobility business.

Business Objective

The acquisition aligns with Tata Motors' objective of participating in tenders for the operation and maintenance of electric buses. TSCMSL, in collaboration with Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions Private Limited (a holding company of MEMHPL), has secured a tender for operating and maintaining electric buses under The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Transaction Type

The acquisition was made through a cash consideration, paid by way of transfer from the existing shareholder of MEMHPL. The company stated that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for this acquisition, which was completed on September 28, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.