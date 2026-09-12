MP Eyes Global Green Transit Hub Status, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Big Push For Electric Vehicles | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Positioning Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for green transit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to aggressively incentivise electric vehicles and integrate tech-backed solutions into the state's public transport network.

He said Madhya Pradesh is manufacturing electric vehicles on a massive scale and supplying them to various parts of the world.

He emphasised that the government aims to ensure the state itself becomes the primary beneficiary of this growth, which led to the decision to incentivise electric vehicles actively.

To strengthen public transit access and enhance first- and last-mile connectivity, the state government inked a memorandum of understanding with a bike taxi company.

To boost women's safety and employment, the state will also deploy female two-wheeler drivers across Madhya Pradesh.

Transport and school education minister Uday Pratap Singh said the state would develop infrastructure for bus operations and implement the service on the ground during the Seva Sankalp campaign.

Through this service, the state government, in collaboration with private bus operators, will balance the unbalanced public transport system, with buses digitally monitored for passenger safety.

Data-backed blueprint across 150 city, 450 intercity and 436 interstate routes

Transport Department secretary Manish Singh said that surveys conducted by the Transport Department have established a data-backed blueprint across key routes covering 150 city, 450 intercity and 436 interstate routes. This includes data-based route planning, CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and driver monitoring systems, with electronic and CNG buses prioritised. He noted that the State Road Transport Corporation's services were suspended in 2005 due to financial constraints, leaving passenger bus operations in private hands since then. Featuring modern, safe, reliable, green and digital mobility, this service is envisioned to become Madhya Pradesh's new identity.

CM presents prizes to MPYPIL logo competition winners

The Chief Minister also presented prizes to winners of the MPYPIL logo competition. Sudhakar Kumar of Bihar received the first prize of Rs 5 lakh, while Chayan Vohra of New Delhi and Gaurangi Sharma of Mumbai received Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Yadav released the summit souvenir, MPYPIL logo and a special booklet, while announcing the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Challenge.

Yadav reflects on historical and modern connectivity

Reflecting on historical and modern connectivity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh operates metro rail systems in Indore and Bhopal.

He drew inspiration from Ahilyabai Holkar's 250-year-old vision of establishing routes and rest stops from Dwarka to Rameswaram, drawing parallels to managing modern heavy footfalls, such as Ujjain's transformation to host eight crore pilgrims recently out of 14 crore total state visitors.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also requested the CM to include local public representatives in transport planning bodies to address civic concerns better and prioritise youth mobility.

The summit gathered private bus operators, policymakers, transport experts, State Transport Undertakings and tech leaders.

Participating industry players included Tata Motors, EKA Mobility, Volvo-Eicher, Switch Mobility, Greencell Mobility, Rapido, Chalo Mobility, Amnex, IOCL and SBI, alongside key think tanks such as WRI India, BITS Pilani, CEPT Ahmedabad, KPMG and DIMTS.