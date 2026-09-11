Arpit Kabra Elected President Of IIA Indore Centre For 2026-28 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) has elected its new executive committee for the 2026-28 term, with all office-bearers elected unopposed. Architect Arpit Kabra has been elected president of the centre.

Architect Kapil Jain has been elected vice-president, while architect Gunjan Badjatya will serve as honorary secretary and architect Rahul Chanodiya as honorary treasurer. Architects Vikas Dwivedi, Raunak Khandelwal, Mayur Chouksey and Angad Kasliwal have been elected executive committee members.

The newly elected team will represent architects across Indore and focus on expanding and strengthening activities of the IIA Indore Centre. The committee will organise programmes aimed at knowledge enhancement and professional development.

The team plans to encourage greater interaction between senior and young architects through platforms for sharing professional experience and new ideas. Lectures, workshops and seminars on architecture and related subjects will provide members opportunities to learn about emerging trends, technologies and practices.

Another focus will be increasing participation of young architects and architecture students in IIA activities and providing opportunities to seek guidance from experienced professionals.

The office-bearers said the team would work towards making the centre more active, inclusive and professionally enriching while strengthening the architectural community.