Indore Beautician Found Dead In Hotel Room, Businessman Who Accompanied Her Goes Missing

Indore Beautician Found Dead In Hotel Room, Businessman Who Accompanied Her Missing | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old beautician was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside LX Hotel in Indore’s Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday, in a case that has raised questions over a suspected poisoning incident. The woman, identified as Sonali Sharma, was found lying on the bed with foam coming out of her mouth. Police suspect she may have consumed poison and are investigating the Indore hotel death case.

Sonali, a resident of Sundar Nagar, had checked into LX Hotel Indore with businessman Deepak Khandelwal, who deals in pipes, around 2 pm on Wednesday, according to Tilak Nagar police. The Indore beautician death case came to light after Deepak informed hotel staff that his friend was unwell and needed medical attention.

A few hours later, Deepak took Sonali to Akshat Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. However, the businessman allegedly left the hospital after dropping her off and has remained untraceable since then. Police are now searching for Deepak Khandelwal in connection with the woman found dead in a hotel room case.

Worked At Beauty Parlour

Sonali’s father told police that she worked at a beauty parlour in Pink City. The Indore beautician had reportedly met Deepak at the parlour, and he had visited her home twice in the past.

Police are investigating the connection between the two as part of the Tilak Nagar Indore crime probe.

Living Separately From Husband

Police said Sonali had been living separately from her husband for nearly a year. Her husband, a driver from Biaora, was allegedly unemployed for some time.

Sonali is survived by two daughters, aged eight and 14.

According to her father, Sonali left home on Wednesday, saying she was going to the parlour. She later reached the hotel with Deepak.

The hotel staff informed Tilak Nagar police after Deepak left the room. Police have seized CCTV footage from LX Hotel Indore and are examining it to establish the sequence of events in the Indore crime news case.

Sonali’s body was sent to MY Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the possibility of poisoning was being investigated, but the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

Police Search For Businessman

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said CCTV footage from the hotel had been seized and was being examined.

Police are searching for businessman Deepak Khandelwal to question him and establish the events leading to Sonali Sharma’s death. The Indore police investigation is underway, with officers awaiting the post-mortem report in the suspected poisoning case.