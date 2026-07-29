26-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death For Refusing Marriage Proposal In Indore; Accused Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on Saturday by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him. Initially, he strangled her, then tried to stage the murder as an accident by sprinkling petrol and leaving the gas burner on before fleeing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Tapeshwari Bagh police station area in Indore.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Mayank Shakya, and the deceased Palak, had been in contact for five years.

Mayank wanted to marry her, but Palak was unwilling. Angered by her refusal, Mayank travelled from Datia to Indore.

An altercation ensued between the two, following which the accused strangled Palak.

After the murder, the accused attempted to make the incident appear like an accident by sprinkling petrol in the room and trying to set it on fire before fleeing.

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During the inspection of the room, police found the kitchen gas burner left on and observed injury marks on the victim's head. After the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Following the inspewction, after the post-mortem report confirmed death by asphyxiation, the police registered a murder case.

Following the investigation, a team led by the Station In-charge examined nearby CCTV footage and analysed call records.

A young man who had visited Palak the day before the incident was identified as Mayank Shakya, a resident of Datia. The accused, Mayank Shakya, was apprehended in Datia.

During initial interrogation, Mayank confessed to strangling Palak to death, stating he was enraged by her refusal to marry him.

The police have brought the accused, Mayank, from Datia to Indore, and he is currently being interrogated.