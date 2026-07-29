Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed At Maharani Laxmibai College With Patriotic Fervour In Indore

Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed At Maharani Laxmibai College With Patriotic Fervour | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Maharani Laxmibai Postgraduate Girls' College observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with patriotic fervour, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

The programme was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit to honour the courage, sacrifice and dedication of the armed forces.

The event began with floral tributes to the martyrs, followed by patriotic performances by students, including speeches, poetry recitations, a poster-making competition and a discussion on the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Police officials attending the programme highlighted the bravery, discipline and determination displayed by Indian soldiers during the war and encouraged students to draw inspiration from their service to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the college administration urged students to uphold the values of patriotism, discipline, responsibility and selfless service in their daily lives and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The programme concluded with a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs, followed by the National Anthem.

More than 100 students, along with faculty members and staff, participated in the event, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the nation's unity, integrity and sovereignty while paying heartfelt homage to the heroes of the Kargil War.