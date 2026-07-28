Food Safety Team Seizes ₹12.21 Lakh Worth Suspected Ghee, Shuts Illegal Unit In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected four food businesses on Monday, collected 31 food samples for laboratory testing, seized over 2,165 kg/litres of suspected ghee worth about Rs 12.21 lakh, and shut down one unit operating without a valid food licence.

A joint inspection at Shri Enterprises in Sudama Nagar found the establishment was functioning without the mandatory licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Officials closed the unit, collected eight ghee samples and seized 1,115.4 kg/litres of suspected ghee worth Rs 7.46 lakh pending laboratory analysis.

At Duggu Enterprises in Dream City, Talawali Chanda, officials collected 14 samples of ghee sourced from Gujarat and seized about 1,050 kg of suspected ghee worth Rs 4.75 lakh for testing.

The team also collected samples of milk, khoa, paneer, ghee, milk cake and milk katli from Kishanlal Mayaram Pvt Ltd in Polo Ground, and milk and paneer samples from Satguru Milk Product.

All samples will be tested at the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Legal action will be initiated if any product fails to meet food safety standards.