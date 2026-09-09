Social Media Friend Slits 26-Year-Old Woman’s Throat In Broad Daylight Near Palasia, Traffic Cops Rush Her To Hospital In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a broad daylight incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her social media friend, who slit her throat in full public view near the busy Palasia area on Wednesday morning.

Following an argument, the suspect reportedly followed the woman and attacked her.

Traffic police constables Sumant Singh Kachhawa, Ravi Mandelia and Virendra Bhuria who were managing traffic on the spot intervened and rushed her to the hospital, wrapping a handkerchief around her throat to control the bleeding.

According to Palasia police, the woman was passing through the area when the suspect, identified as Neeraj Tomar, a resident of Morena, allegedly attacked her with a sharp object.

Police said the suspect covered the woman’s eyes with one hand and cut her throat with the other.

When the traffic personnel asked the woman about the incident, she could only say that her five-year-old daughter was at school and that she needed to take her home. The traffic personnel then informed staff at the Palasia police station.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the woman is divorced and had met the suspect through social media around a year ago. The two had been friends since then.

Police are recording the woman’s statement to determine the exact reason behind the attack. Neeraj is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said they will arrest him and take further action after his treatment.