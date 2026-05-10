Indore Crime Branch Nabs 1, Recovers Around 13 Grams Of MD Drug; Probe Into Interstate Supply Network Underway | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch has arrested another accused in connection with an MD drugs case as part of its ongoing crackdown against narcotics smuggling and supply in the city.

The arrest was made based on information provided by a previously arrested accused during police interrogation, officials said on Saturday.

12.87 grams of MD drugs recovered

According to Crime Branch officials, the police had earlier arrested accused Mohammad Azim and recovered 12.87 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

During detailed questioning, Azim allegedly revealed the involvement of another person linked to the drug supply chain operating in the city.

Acting on the information received from the accused and additional inputs from informers, the Crime Branch team launched a search operation and managed to arrest the absconding accused.

Police identified him as Shifan Khan alias Gabbu, a resident of the Sadar Bazar area in Indore.

Read Also Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.6 Lakh In Indore

Interstate drug supply network active

Officials said the accused was allegedly involved in procuring MD drugs from other states and supplying them to local peddlers and suppliers in Indore.

Police suspect that he played an important role in the interstate drug supply network and had links with several individuals involved in illegal narcotics trade.

During interrogation, Shifan Khan reportedly told police that he worked as a daily wage labourer and carried out repairing-related work to earn a livelihood. Officials further said that he had studied only up to Class 10.

Crime Branch officials stated that efforts are underway to gather more information regarding the source of the drugs and identify other individuals connected to the network.

Police are also trying to trace the routes through which the contraband was allegedly brought into the city from other states.

Indore to continue crackdown on illegal trade

Officials added that the crackdown against narcotics smuggling and illegal drug trade in Indore will continue, and strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.