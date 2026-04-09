Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹1.6 Lakh In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh in the international market, police said on Thursday. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs to earn illegal profit and to repay his loan.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said the team was patrolling the area to check suspicious people when officials spotted a youth on Chandan Nagar Service Road. The accused, after seeing the police, tried to flee. However, he was later caught after cordoning off the area. During a search, over 15 grams of MD drugs were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Hanif alias Sonu, a resident of Rajkumar Nagar in the city. He allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs in the city to addicts at higher prices.

Police said that the accused is also an addict and to fulfil his need for drugs, to earn illegal profit, and to repay his debt, he was allegedly supplying drugs to the customers. The accused has been booked under sections 8 and 22 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation into the case is underway. Information about other people involved in the drug supply and their source of the drugs is also being gathered by the police.