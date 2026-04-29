Cosmetic Shop Worker Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.10 Lakh In Indore

Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹1.6 Lakh In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth around Rs1.10 lakh during a special operation against narcotics trafficking in the city, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on instructions to crack down on the illegal drug trade, the crime branch team was searching for suspicious persons when they noticed a man sitting inside an SUV near Shivalaya Road. The team caught the man, identified as Nandkishore Vora of Musakhedi. During a search of the vehicle, police found 11.12 grams of MD drugs hidden in the car. A digital weighing machine was also recovered near the handbrake. The suspect was booked under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act.

During initial questioning, Vora said he used to buy drugs at cheaper rates and sell them at higher prices to addicts to earn illegal profit. Police are investigating the source of the drugs and possible links to a wider supply network.

Police said the suspect works at a cosmetic shop and has studied up to Class 12. Along with the drugs, police also seized a mobile phone, a digital weighing machine, and the SUV. The total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs42 lakh.

Officials claimed that since January 1, 25 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered, and 39 suspects have been arrested in cases involving illegal narcotics.

Police arrest two suspects with MD drugs worth over Rs1 lakh

Police arrested two men with illegal MD drugs worth more than Rs1 lakh during a special anti-drug operation in the Khajrana area on Tuesday.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav, the suspects were identified as Irfan Mohammad, a resident of the Khajrana area, and Gokul Chaurasia, a resident of Gauri Nagar.

A special police team was formed under the guidance of senior officers to track those involved in drug trafficking. While checking near Rangoon Garden in Scheme 134, police spotted two suspicious men on a scooter. When they saw the police team, they tried to escape, but officers surrounded and caught them.

During the search, police recovered more than 10 grams of MD drugs from their possession. The estimated value of the seized drugs is over Rs1 lakh. Police also seized an auto-rickshaw worth around Rs3 lakh. The total value of seized property is about Rs4 lakh.

The suspects allegedly told police during questioning that they were addicted to MD drugs and had started supplying the substance to fund their addiction and earn quick money. A case has been registered at Khajrana police station under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act.