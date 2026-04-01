Indore News: Man Arrest While Carrying MD Drugs Worth ₹1.3 Lakh

Indore News: Man Arrested While Carrying MD Drugs Worth ₹1.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth Rs1.3 lakh, an officer said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused, identified as Moinuddin alias Moin, a resident of the Malharganj area of the city, was caught on Kila Maidan Road.

Police noticed him behaving suspiciously and stopped him for questioning. During a search, they recovered 13.07 grams of MD drugs from his possession, with an estimated international value of around Rs1.3 lakh. A mobile phone was also seized, taking the total value of recovered items to about Rs2 lakh.

During initial questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he used to buy drugs at a low price and sell them at higher rates to addicts in the city to earn illegal profits. He works as a fabricator of iron gates and has studied up to Class 9. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

On-the-run accused arrested

On-the-run accused Mayank Sahu, a resident of the Tilak Nagar area, was arrested in connection with a previous case in which 20 grams of brown sugar, worth around Rs2 lakh, was seized from another accused, Vishal. Based on information gathered during the investigation, police arrested him and are questioning him further.

Police said Mayank was allegedly involved in procuring drugs from other districts and supplying them in Indore. He already has a previous case registered against him under the NDPS Act.