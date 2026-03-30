Indore News: Youth Arrest For Molesting An Employee At A Cosmetic Shop In Apollo Tower

Indore News: Youth Arrested For Molesting An Employee At A Cosmetic Shop In Apollo Tower | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly molested an employee at a cosmetic shop in Apollo Tower, police said on Monday. The suspect has been arrested, and further action is underway.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told The Free Press Journal that the woman alleged the suspect, identified as Yash, stopped her in the parking area at night and misbehaved with her. According to her complaint, he caught her hand with wrongful intent and forced her to talk. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened her.

The woman said she knew the suspect through a friend, but he later began behaving inappropriately. After finishing work, she was heading home when he intercepted her in the parking area. He allegedly asked her to marry him and threatened that if she refused, he would not let her continue her job.

The victim managed to escape and reached home, after which she informed her family. She later approached the police station to file a complaint. Police said the suspect has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

3 arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 1L -Car carrying contraband seized

Three people were arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs 1 lakh in a car, police said on Monday.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the Banganga police team was on routine patrol and checking for suspicious persons when it stopped a suspicious car and arrested three men inside. The men identified themselves as Anish Pathan, a resident of Chandan Nagar; Zuber Khan from Sanwer; and Rehan Mansuri from Dhar Road.

Dandotiya said police searched the car and recovered 10 grams of MD drugs from the rear seat area. Police seized the drugs as per procedure and also seized the vehicle, worth around Rs 4 lakh. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 5 lakh.

Police have registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. They have started further investigation and are questioning the suspects to find the source of the drugs and possible links to others involved in the network.