Indore News: Cutting-Edge Research Facilities To Be Inaugurated At IIT-Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore will mark a significant milestone in its journey towards academic and research excellence with the laying of foundation stones for multiple key infrastructure projects and the inauguration of advanced research facilities on campus on March 30, 2026.

Dr K Sivan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Indore, will preside over the event and formally lay the foundation for the Solar Park and the new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) building. He will also inaugurate the CGS Advanced Research Complex and the AR/VR Lab, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and interdisciplinary research.

The CGS Advanced Research Complex, dedicated to eminent Indian scientists Dr Bibha Chowdhuri, Dr Rohini Godbole and Dr Kamala Sohonie, is a state-of-the-art facility with a built-up area of 21,662 square feet. The complex houses 10 advanced laboratories, 24 faculty cabins and 96 student workspaces. Designed with modern infrastructure, including seamless puff panel roofing and air-conditioning systems, the facility aims to provide an optimal environment for cutting-edge scientific research. The project has been completed at an approximate cost of ?11.8 crore.

As part of its commitment to sustainable development, IIT Indore will establish a 1MW (1,000kW) land-based Solar Power Plant under the RESCO model through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), functioning under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Spread across approximately 3.15 acres, the solar installation is expected to generate annual savings of around ?75 lakh on electricity costs, with a fixed tariff of ?3.04 per kWh for a period of 25 years.

The foundation will also be laid for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya building, which will be constructed as a G+2 structure with a total built-up area of 63,840 square feet. Built in accordance with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan norms, the facility will include 24 classrooms along with comprehensive academic, administrative and support infrastructure. The project is estimated to cost ?26.54 crore.

In another major development, IITI Drishti, the Technology Translational Research Park for Digital Healthcare, will inaugurate its Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Lab, SwasthyaXR. Established with an investment of approximately ?30 lakh, the lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as HTC VIVE Pro, Microsoft HoloLens 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and Spatial Reality Display. This initiative will mark a significant advancement in immersive healthcare solutions in India.

A key highlight associated with the lab will be the successful technology transfer of an AR/VR-based application developed at IITI Drishti to address acrophobia, or fear of heights. The platform will provide students and researchers with hands-on exposure to real-world healthcare challenges, fostering innovation and enabling the development of impactful solutions.

The event will be witnessed by the Director of IIT Indore, faculty members, researchers, institute officials and distinguished professionals from AIIMS Bhopal, reflecting strong collaborative engagement across institutions.

With these initiatives, IIT Indore will continue to strengthen its infrastructure, promote sustainable practices and lead advancements in research and technology for societal impact.