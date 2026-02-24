Indore News: Technology Must Address Real Societal Needs; IIT-I Director | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT) at Indian Institute of Technology Indore organised a two-day skill development training programme on February 21 at gaushala in Simrol.

The programme was conducted under the DST-SEED project for Livelihood Interventions through community-based training programmes in Simrol. The initiative aimed at strengthening sustainable livelihood opportunities through hands-on, community-centric capacity building.

The training focused on three key thematic areas: organic farming technologies, construction materials and related skill development, and post-harvest solutions through the PDI system. A total of 95 participants from the Simrol Block actively took part in the programme, engaging in practical demonstrations, interactive workshops, and expert-led discussions.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, At IIT Indore, we strongly believe that technology must address real societal needs. Through initiatives like this DST-SEED supported programme, we are working closely with communities to create sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Empowering rural populations with practical skills and appropriate technologies is essential for inclusive and equitable development.

Faculty members and technical experts from IIT Indore delivered sessions on modern organic farming practices, efficient utilisation of locally available construction materials, and advanced post-harvest management techniques to minimise losses and enhance value addition.

The program emphasized practical learning to improve technical understanding, employability, and income-generating capabilities among participants.