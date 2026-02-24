Indore News: RRR Talent Competition, 'Waste Se Art, Talent Se Pehchaan”

Indore News: RRR Talent Competition, 'Waste Se Art, Talent Se | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to turn waste management into a people’s movement, Indore Municipal Corporation has announced the “Waste Se Art, Talent Se Pehchaan” themed RRR Talent Competition under its ongoing cleanliness drive.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said that the initiative is being organised as per the directives of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal. The competition aims to promote public awareness about waste management while encouraging creativity through the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR).

The event will be organised by IMC at Gandhi Hall. Schools, colleges, private institutions, start-ups and citizens are invited to participate. The last date for submission of entries is March 10.

Ward-level recognition for selected participants

Selected artworks will be installed in the respective wards of the participants, giving artists recognition at the grassroots level. The chosen participants will also be felicitated by IMC at the ward level. Officials said the initiative will not only highlight local talent but also spread the message of cleanliness, reuse and recycling across communities.

Key rules and guidelines

Participants must create ‘waste-to-art’ installations with a minimum height of six feet. The artwork must be made exclusively from discarded or reusable materials such as plastic, metal, wood, paper and electronic waste, ensuring safe usage. The use of any flammable or hazardous material is strictly prohibited.

The artwork must be clean, stable and structurally strong to prevent accidents. Themes should revolve around cleanliness, environmental protection, recycling or social awareness. Participants are required to minimise the use of new materials and submit a list of the waste materials used in their creation.

The jury’s decision will be final, and entries violating the guidelines may be disqualified.