 Tata Motors PV Posts Q3 Net Loss Of ₹3,483 Crore, Revenue Falls To ₹70,108 Crore
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a Q3 FY26 net loss of ₹3,483 crore mainly due to the cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover. Revenue dropped to ₹70,108 crore YoY. However, domestic passenger vehicle business improved sequentially due to higher volumes and incentives support during the quarter.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3 FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,485 crore.

The company’s total revenue from operations fell to Rs 70,108 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 94,472 crore in Q3 FY25. This shows a sharp drop in overall business performance during the quarter.

Cyber Incident At JLR Hits Earnings

The biggest reason for the loss was the cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors’ UK luxury vehicle arm. The company said the cyber issue had a major negative impact on operations and financial performance.

Due to this incident and other factors, Tata Motors reported exceptional expenses worth Rs 1,600 crore in Q3 FY26.

Breakup Of Exceptional Costs

Out of the total exceptional cost:

- Rs 800 crore was related to the JLR cyber incident

- Rs 400 crore was linked to the new labour code implementation

- Rs 400 crore was due to stamp duty charges

These one-time expenses added pressure on the company’s profitability.

Expenses And Cost Trends

Total expenses in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 74,880 crore, lower than Rs 89,698 crore in the year-ago period. Despite lower expenses, the fall in revenue and exceptional costs pushed the company into losses.

Domestic Business Shows Improvement

The company said its domestic passenger vehicle business improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This was mainly because of higher vehicle sales volumes and better incentive support during the quarter.

Overall Business View

While global operations faced pressure due to the cyber incident, the domestic market showed signs of recovery. The company will likely focus on stabilising global operations and strengthening domestic demand going forward.

Disclaimer: This news content is based on company filings and public disclosures. It is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making financial or investment decisions.

