 Tata Power Q3 Results: Profit Drops 25% To ₹772 Crore, Revenue Down 9%
Tata Power's Q3 FY26 net profit fell 25 percent YoY to Rs 772 crore due to one-time labour-related costs and flat power demand. Revenue also declined 9 percent YoY. However, the company reported strong growth in its renewable and transmission businesses.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Tata Power reported a sharp drop in net profit for the October–December quarter of FY26. Profit declined by 25 percent to Rs 772 crore, compared to Rs 1,031 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue and Expenses

The company’s revenue from operations was Rs 13,948 crore in Q3 FY26, falling 9 percent year-on-year from Rs 15,391 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expenses also decreased by 6 percent to Rs 13,465 crore, helping cushion the impact on profits.

One-Time Impact from Labour Code

Tata Power recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 78 crore due to the implementation of new labour codes. This additional cost affected the bottom line for the quarter.

Power Demand and Operational Highlights

The company noted that power demand stayed flat during the quarter, unlike the 7 percent growth seen in Q3 of the previous year. Still, Tata Power highlighted a steady performance across all its business segments — generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available financial disclosures. Investors should consider consulting a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.

