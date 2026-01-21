 CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel

CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Tata Steel's acquisition of 50.01% equity in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd for ₹636 crore, enhancing its iron ore pellet production capabilities. Separately, CCI greenlit a combination involving Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), JSW entities, and Japan's JFE Steel, enabling a 50:50 JV to transfer and expand BPSL's steel business.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Tata Steel's proposal to acquire a 50.01 per cent equity stake in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets. The development came after Tata Steel in December last year announced that it entered into a pact to acquire a majority stake in Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd for Rs 636 crore.

"The proposed combination relates to Tata Steel Limited's proposed acquisition of 50.01 per cent equity share capital of Thriveni Pellets Private Limited (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited," the regulator said in a release. Tata Steel Limited is engaged in integrated steel manufacturing operations, ranging from mining to steelmaking to further processing. It is also engaged in the mining of iron ore and the production of iron ore pellets, sponge iron and crude steel.

TPPL is engaged in the sale of iron ore pellets in the country. TPPL's wholly-owned subsidiary, Brahmani River Pellets Ltd, is also engaged in production and sale of iron ore pellets in India. In a separate release, CCI approved the proposed combination between Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd (JSW Sambalpur), JFE Steel Corporation (JFE), and JSW Kalinga Steel Ltd (JSW Kalinga).

Read Also
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
article-image

JFE is part of the JFE Group, under which there are three operating companies, namely - JFE (steel business), JFE Engineering Corporation and JFE Shoji Corporation (trading business). JSW Kalinga is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piombino Steel Ltd (PSL), which is a subsidiary of JSW Steel. JSW Kalinga is yet to commence commercial operations. JSW Sambalpur is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Kalinga. After the completion of the proposed transaction, it will own the "target business". JSW Sambalpur is yet to commence commercial operations.

FPJ Shorts
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint Venture For Bhushan Power & Steel
Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused In Amravati Pharmacist Killing, Says Crime Meant To ‘Strike Terror’ In Society
Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused In Amravati Pharmacist Killing, Says Crime Meant To ‘Strike Terror’ In Society
Bombay HC Says ‘Moderate’ Air Quality Not Acceptable For Mumbai, Pulls Up BMC On Pollution Control
Bombay HC Says ‘Moderate’ Air Quality Not Acceptable For Mumbai, Pulls Up BMC On Pollution Control

BPSL is engaged in integrated steel manufacturing operations, including downstream processing of finished steel products. As on date, BPSL is an indirect subsidiary of JSW Steel, held through PSL. The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint...
CCI Clears Tata Steel's ₹636 Crore Acquisition Of 50.01% Stake In Thriveni Pellets & JSW-JFE Joint...
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: Maharashtra Emerges As ‘Gateway Of India’ For Global...
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: Maharashtra Emerges As ‘Gateway Of India’ For Global...
FLY91 Launches Daily Kochi–Agatti Flights, Announces Expansion To 7 New Regional Stations
FLY91 Launches Daily Kochi–Agatti Flights, Announces Expansion To 7 New Regional Stations
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble