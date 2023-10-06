Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,42,376 In Q2 FY24 | Representative Image

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,42,376 nos., higher by 7 percent, as compared to Q2 FY23, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY24 were at 106,620 nos., higher by 3 percent, over Q2 FY23.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q2 FY24 were at 1,38,939 nos., lower by 3 percent as compared to Q2 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 96,817 vehicles, higher by 29 percent. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,560 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 83,257 vehicles.

The shares of Tata Motors on Friday at 3:13 pm IST were at Rs 622.55, up by 0.48 percent.

