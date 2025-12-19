Last-Minute Getaways Surge: Indians Favor Short, Visa-Friendly Trips To Dubai & Vietnam

Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: Currency movements and festive-season costs are impacting people's travel decisions, with travellers opting for shorter international getaways and choosing destinations offering easy visa access, among others, as per data by Cox and Kings. The data also shows that last-minute international bookings made within 15-20 days of travel have risen by nearly 30 per cent compared to last winter, with over 65 per cent of these bookings being for trips lasting under five days.

This winter season is witnessing a distinct shift in how Indians plan international holidays, it said and added that travellers are opting for shorter international getaways planned closer to departure, choosing destinations that offer easy visa access, predictable on-ground expenses, and lower exposure to long-haul, dollar-linked travel costs.

It also said that rather than dampening travel demand, the current environment is encouraging a more calibrated approach, with Indian travellers prioritising value, convenience, and experience density during the Christmas and New Year period. Within this shift, Cox & Kings said, Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as the most preferred destinations for festive-season travel, outperforming several traditional winter favourites despite being in peak season.

Strong flight connectivity from India, streamlined visa processes, and the ability to deliver multiple experiences within compact itineraries have made both destinations particularly attractive for last-minute planners, it said. "What's changed most this winter is who is travelling at short notice, Nearly 45 per cent of our last-minute winter bookings are coming from families travelling with children and senior members, especially for destinations like Dubai where safety, medical infrastructure and indoor experiences matter. At the same time, Vietnam is seeing a sharp rise in young adults and first-time international travellers", said Karan Agarwal, Director Cox & Kings.

It also observed that travellers aged 55 and above now account for a growing share of short-haul winter bookings, with most senior travellers preferring destinations with predictable infrastructure and minimal travel complexity. Dubai continues to command the largest share of last-minute winter bookings, particularly among families with children and senior travelers with a visible rise in multi-generational travel this season, supported by the destination's safety, medical infrastructure, and wide range of indoor and weather-independent experiences, it said.

If Dubai is India's spontaneous luxury escape, the travel house said, Vietnam has emerged as the fastest-growing destination for last-minute winter bookings among millennials, Gen Z travellers, and young couples, as per data. While winter is Vietnam's peak travel period and inventory remains tight in certain regions, clarity around e-visa processes and improving air connectivity have supported sustained late bookings, it said.

This season has also seen a shift in traveller profiles. Beyond backpackers, young professionals, friends' groups, and first-time international travellers are choosing Vietnam for its ability to offer diverse experiences within a single itinerary, it added.

Beyond destination-specific trends, Cox & Kings notes a broader behavioural change among Indian travellers this winter. Consumers are making quicker decisions, choosing shorter holidays, and prioritising experiences over long stays. There is also a clear preference for destinations with visa-on-arrival or streamlined e-visa processes. This season, countries like Oman, Sri Lanka, and Bali are also seeing a steady rise in last-minute interest, though Dubai and Vietnam lead by a significant margin, it stated.

