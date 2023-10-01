Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY 2023-24 stood at 2,43,024 vehicles, compared to 2,43,387 units during Q2 FY 2022-23, the company on Sunday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic Sales Performance

The Domestic sales of the company stood at 82,023 units in September 2023 compared to 80,633 in September 2022 with a 2 percent YoY change.

MH&ICV including trucks and buses: Domestic sales of MH&ICV in Sep 2023, was 18,577 units vs 14,062 units in Sep 2022.

In Q2 FY24 it was 45,174 units, compared to 38,143 units in Q2 FY23. Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in Sep 2023, was 19,199 units vs 4,736 units in Sep 2022; while in Q2 FY24 it stood at 46,845 units, vs 40,556 units in Q2 FY23.

Commercial Vehicles

In the commercial vehicle category, the sale of HCV trucks stood at 12,867 units in September 2023 compared to 8,889 units in September 2022, with a growth of 45 percent.

The ILMCV trucks sales performance were at 6,377 units in September 2023 compared to 6,238 units in September 2022, with a rise of 2 percent.

Passenger carriers sales grew by 46 percent with a sale of 3,344 units in September 2023 versus 2,287 units in September 2022.

SCV Cargo and pickup sales were at 14,626 units in September 2023 against 15,565 units in September 2022. The total sale of commercial vehicle Domestic thereby stood at 37,218 units in September 2023 against 32,979 units in September 2022, with a growth of 13 percent YoY.

The sale of commercial vehicle International Business (IB) stood at 1,850 units in September 2023 compared to 1,911 units in July 2022, with a fall of 3 percent. The sale of commercial vehicle (CV) including the CV Domestic and CV IB stood at 39,064 units in September 2023 against 34,890 units in September 2022, with a rise of 12 percent.

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

The Total PV Domestic (includes EV) stood at 44,809 units in September 2023 against 47,654 units.

PV IB sales stood at 508 units in September 2023 compared to 210 units in September 2022, with a jump of 142 percent. The sale of Total PV (includes EV) for September 2023 stood at 45,317 units against 47,864 units in September 2022. The EV (IB + Domestic) grew by 57 percent, with a sale of 6,050 units in September 2023 versus 3,864 units in September 2022.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles domestic sales stood at 99,178 in Q2 FY24, 6% higher than Q2 FY23. Our upgraded BS6 phase II product range continues to see good traction as our customers experience benefits of lower total cost of ownership, efficient powertrains, and enhanced value-additions. M&HCV segment saw a strong growth of 24% over Q2 of FY23, fuelled by continued government infrastructure push, robust replacement demand, and growth in core sectors, along with sustained growth from the e-commerce sector."

