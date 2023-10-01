UltraTech Cement Consolidated Sales In Q2 FY24 Rises 16% YoY | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech's consolidated sales volume in the Quarter 2 financial year 2024 (Q2 FY24) was at 26.69 million tons, up 16 per cent growth YoY from the previous year when it sold 23.10 million tons in Q2 FY23, the company on Sunday announced through an exchange filing.

The sales of UltraTech grey cement saw a rise of 15 per cent YoY in comparison to last financial year with a total sale of 25.24 million tons in Q2 FY24. Grey cement in the Q2 FY23 was at 21.86 million tons.

White cement sales were up by 11 per cent YoY with a total sale of 0.42 million tones in comparison to 0.38 in the Q2 FY23.

The total sales volume in India for all types of cement in the Q2 FY24 was 25.66 million units.n the same quarter of the previous fiscal year 2023, the total sales volume in India was 22.24 million units.

The Grey Cement – Overseas total sale in Q2 FY24 was 1.18 million tones compared to 0.97 in Q2 FY23 with a rise of 22 percent YoY.

UltraTech Cement Ltd Shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 8,280, up by 1.54 percent.