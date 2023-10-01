Maruti Suzuki's September Sales Surge To 181,343 Units, Hits Over 1 Million Sales In H1 2023 | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 181,343 units in September 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 153,106 units, sales to other OEM of 5,726 units and exports of 22,511 units, the company announced through an exchange filing.

For the period of April-September 2023, the Company recorded a total sale of 1,050,085 units. For the first time, the Company surpassed the half-yearly (H1) sales mark of 1 million units.

Mini and Compact Segment

Total 78,903 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in September this year versus 101,750 sold last year. The mini segment include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model. In mini category, 10,351 units were sold in September 2023 compared to 29,574 units in last year and in compact category, 68,552 units were sold in September 2023 versus 72,176 units in september 2022.

Mid-size ciaz 1,491 total units were sold this year compared to 1,359 units last year.

Passenger Car

In its Passenger car segment, a total 59,271 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, were sold in September 2023, compared to 32,574 units last year. A total units of 11,147 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year compared to 12,697 units last year in August 2022.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 2,294 units compared to 2,505 units in September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 10,586.70, up by 0.20 per cent.

