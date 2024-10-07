Tata Group's Ratan Tata Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Tata Group's former chairman Ratan Tata has reportedly been rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, the face of Tata's legacy for the past half a century was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Monday. Some reports claimed that Ratan Tata was rushed to the hospital at around 12.30–1:00 am.

Ratan Tata has been at the helm of the Indian business world's vestibule for over half a century. The 86-year-old has been battling old-age-related ailments. Despite his health-related shortcomings, Tata has been active in social life in his limited capacity.

According to some reports, Ratan Tata was admitted right away to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to those reports, he is being attentively monitored by a team of experts under the direction of renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla.

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons.

He was at the helm of Tata Group as the chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012. He was also an interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017.

He continues to head its charitable trusts.

The nation has honoured the stalwart of the Parsi community In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Ratan Tata's Statement

In the post, Ratan Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.

There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation.