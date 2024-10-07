 Ratan Tata Rubbishes Rumours Of 'Critical Health'; Says No Cause For Concern
Ratan Tata Rubbishes Rumours Of 'Critical Health'; Says No Cause For Concern

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Ratan Tata | PTI

Tata Group's Ratan Tata has denied rumours of his critical health that have been reported and have surfaced in the recent hours.

Ratan Tata's associates took to his official Instagram account to debunk the news of him being 'Critical'.

In the post, Ratan Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.

There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation.

For more than fifty years, Ratan Tata has led the Indian business community's entrance hall. The 86-year-old has been suffering from illnesses associated with ageing. Tata has participated in social life to the best of his limited ability despite his health issues.

Recently, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, Ratan Tata, expressed his congratulations to the Prime Minister on this occasion. "I congratulate the honourable Prime Minister on the 10-year commemoration of programmes that have benefitted millions in rural India."

