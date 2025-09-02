 India’s Brass Industry To Remain Intact After US Tariff Blow, Domestic Market To The Rescue
Kaiswala said that factories typically manufacture multiple brass products that are exported to various countries, and therefore, the US tariff does not pose a threat to the survival of India's brass industry.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The recent US tariff is not expected to have a major impact on India’s brass industry, as traders believe there are sufficient opportunities within the domestic market. Brass trader Lakha Bhai Kaiswala told IANS that the US accounts for about 8–9 per cent of India’s total brass exports.

While the tariff will certainly affect the competitiveness of Indian exporters, it is unlikely to significantly disrupt the overall brass sector, he said. Kaiswala said that factories typically manufacture multiple brass products that are exported to various countries, and therefore, the US tariff does not pose a threat to the survival of India’s brass industry.

Despite these challenges, India’s overall economy continues to grow at a robust pace. The country recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 (April–June), compared with 6.5 per cent in the same period last year. According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), India’s real GDP stood at Rs 47.89 lakh crore in the April–June quarter, up from Rs 44.42 lakh crore a year earlier.

