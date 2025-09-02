SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1

File Image |

Mumbai: India’s stock market regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), has announced important new rules for traders involved in options trading. These changes will come into effect from October 1, 2025, and will directly impact how much one can trade during the day.

New Intraday Net Position Limit: Rs 5,000 Crore

Each trading entity (like a broker or institution) can now take net intraday positions up to Rs 5,000 crore. Earlier, only Rs 1,500 crore was allowed as an end-of-day limit. So now, traders get more room to trade during the day, but by the end of the day, everything needs to be in check.

New Intraday Gross Position Limit: Rs 10,000 Crore

The gross intraday limit has been set at Rs 10,000 crore, separately for long and short positions. Think of it like your gym trainer saying, 'Do as many push-ups as you like, just keep both arms balanced!'

Intraday Monitoring: 4 Times a Day

SEBI will now monitor positions at least 4 times a day, almost like taking a selfie of your trading plate throughout the day. The final snapshot will be taken close to market closing time, when trading is at its peak.

Expiry Day Penalties Start December 6

If traders exceed their limits on expiry day, they could face a penalty or be required to deposit extra funds under special surveillance. Basically, if you drop your buffet plate, the waiter hands you the bill right away!

This specific rule will be implemented from December 6, 2025.

Effective Dates to Remember

New position limits: Start from October 1, 2025

Expiry day penalties: Begin from December 6, 2025