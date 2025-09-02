 SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1

SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1

SEBI has introduced new position limits and penalties for options traders. The rules bring more flexibility during the day but stricter checks by end of the day. Penalties apply on expiry day.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: India’s stock market regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), has announced important new rules for traders involved in options trading. These changes will come into effect from October 1, 2025, and will directly impact how much one can trade during the day.

New Intraday Net Position Limit: Rs 5,000 Crore

Each trading entity (like a broker or institution) can now take net intraday positions up to Rs 5,000 crore. Earlier, only Rs 1,500 crore was allowed as an end-of-day limit. So now, traders get more room to trade during the day, but by the end of the day, everything needs to be in check.

Read Also
Stock Exchanges NSE & BSE Penalise State-Run Telecom Firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam For Violating...
article-image

New Intraday Gross Position Limit: Rs 10,000 Crore

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1
SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1
'Gaura Bai Aayeli': Prajakta Koli Celebrates Gauri Pujan 2025 With Family In Breezy Yellow Saree
'Gaura Bai Aayeli': Prajakta Koli Celebrates Gauri Pujan 2025 With Family In Breezy Yellow Saree
States Will Remain Net Gainers From GST Collections, To Receive ₹10 Lakh Crore In SGST Plus ₹4.1 lakh Crore Through Devolution: SBI Report
States Will Remain Net Gainers From GST Collections, To Receive ₹10 Lakh Crore In SGST Plus ₹4.1 lakh Crore Through Devolution: SBI Report
TS ICET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Released At tgicet.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
TS ICET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Released At tgicet.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The gross intraday limit has been set at Rs 10,000 crore, separately for long and short positions. Think of it like your gym trainer saying, 'Do as many push-ups as you like, just keep both arms balanced!'

Intraday Monitoring: 4 Times a Day

SEBI will now monitor positions at least 4 times a day, almost like taking a selfie of your trading plate throughout the day. The final snapshot will be taken close to market closing time, when trading is at its peak.

Read Also
SEBI Bars Golden Tobacco Promoters For Fund Diversion, Improper Use Of Company Assets & Disclosure...
article-image

Expiry Day Penalties Start December 6

If traders exceed their limits on expiry day, they could face a penalty or be required to deposit extra funds under special surveillance. Basically, if you drop your buffet plate, the waiter hands you the bill right away!

This specific rule will be implemented from December 6, 2025.

Effective Dates to Remember

New position limits: Start from October 1, 2025

Expiry day penalties: Begin from December 6, 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1

SEBI Announces New Rules For Stock Market Traders, Option Trading Limits To Change From October 1

States Will Remain Net Gainers From GST Collections, To Receive ₹10 Lakh Crore In SGST Plus ₹4.1...

States Will Remain Net Gainers From GST Collections, To Receive ₹10 Lakh Crore In SGST Plus ₹4.1...

Dividend Earnings Must Be Accurately Reported In ITR, Ignoring AIS Mismatch May Trigger Tax...

Dividend Earnings Must Be Accurately Reported In ITR, Ignoring AIS Mismatch May Trigger Tax...

Rupee Depreciates 6 Paise To 88.16 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Demand Drag

Rupee Depreciates 6 Paise To 88.16 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Demand Drag

Sugar Stocks Surge Up To 15% In Market Rally, Government Removes All Limits On Ethanol Production

Sugar Stocks Surge Up To 15% In Market Rally, Government Removes All Limits On Ethanol Production