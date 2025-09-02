 Philipp Navratil Takes Over As Nestle CEO, Rises From Global Auditor To Strategic Coffee Leader
Philipp Navratil, once an auditor at Nestle, is now the CEO. His global career spans key leadership roles in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, especially in Nestle’s coffee business.

article-image

Philipp Navratil began his career at Nestle in 2001 as an International Auditor based in Vevey, Switzerland. He led audit missions across the globe, including countries like Mexico, Italy, Russia, Japan, and China. These assignments gave him deep insight into how Nestle operated in different regions-financially, operationally, and organizationally.

Making His Mark in Panama

In 2005, Navratil moved to Panama, stepping into commercial roles. He managed key accounts and product marketing for big brands like Nido, Klim, and Anchor. Under his leadership, these brands saw strong market growth, and annual sales crossed USD 210 million by 2008. He also led a turnaround at Super 99, Panama’s biggest supermarket chain, driving over 20 percent growth in sales after years of decline.

Leading in Honduras and Mexico

By 2009, Navratil became Country Manager for Nestle Honduras, overseeing a business worth over USD 80 million with more than 300 employees. He improved both profits and sales, launched new distribution models, and made the business more efficient.

In 2013, he moved to Mexico as Vice President for Coffee & Beverages, where he spent seven years strengthening the Nescafé brand in one of Nestle’s most important markets.

Nestle India Reports 13.4% Decline In Net Profit To ₹646.59 Crore
article-image

Global Coffee Strategy and Nespresso Growth

From 2020 to mid-2024, Navratil led the global coffee strategy as SVP and Head of the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, overseeing brands like Nescafé and Starbucks. In July 2024, he became the CEO of Nespresso, where he quickly built growth momentum in the premium coffee segment.

CEO of Nestle in 2025

Navratil joined Nestle’s Executive Board on January 1, 2025, and became the CEO of Nestle S.A. later that year. A graduate of the University of St. Gallen, he is known for his collaborative style and strong leadership across diverse global markets.

