 Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman Of Yes Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman Of Yes Bank

Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman Of Yes Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank for a further period from September 20, 2025, to May 13, 2027, at a remuneration approved by the RBI, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank for a further period from September 20, 2025, to May 13, 2027, at a remuneration approved by the RBI, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years.

Gandhi had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator.He also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, IDRBT, Hyderabad. 

FPJ Shorts
5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan
5 Militants Killed After Attacking Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Pakistan
Maratha Quota Stir Day 5: Mumbai Police Begins Eviction At Azad Maidan On HC’s Orders
Maratha Quota Stir Day 5: Mumbai Police Begins Eviction At Azad Maidan On HC’s Orders
What Is The New Green Hydrogen Technology In India's Upcoming Trains?
What Is The New Green Hydrogen Technology In India's Upcoming Trains?
Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 218 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees Here
Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 218 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees Here

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman...

Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman...

Income Tax Department Raids 18 Locations Linked To Real Estate & Pan Masala Businesses In Jaipur &...

Income Tax Department Raids 18 Locations Linked To Real Estate & Pan Masala Businesses In Jaipur &...

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...