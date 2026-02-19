Tata Group, TCS & OpenAI Announce 100MW AI Infrastructure Partnership On February 19, 2026

The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and OpenAI on February 19, 2026 announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership to drive AI-led innovation. |

MUMBAI: In one of the most expansive AI collaborations announced in India this year, the Tata Group has joined hands with OpenAI to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors.

At the heart of the partnership is a push to embed AI deeper within the Tata ecosystem. Several thousand Tata Group employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT, aimed at speeding up innovation and improving productivity. TCS will also deploy OpenAI’s Codex to sharpen software engineering outcomes, signaling a clear focus on practical, enterprise-level AI integration.

Beyond internal adoption, TCS and OpenAI plan to jointly build industry-specific Agentic AI solutions. OpenAI will bring its advanced Agentic AI capabilities, while TCS will contribute contextual industry knowledge and AI expertise. The companies will also roll out joint go-to-market initiatives, enabling Indian and global enterprises to deploy, integrate, and scale OpenAI’s platforms in ways tailored to their organizational needs.

A major pillar of the alliance is infrastructure. TCS’ HyperVault unit has entered a multi-year agreement with OpenAI to develop AI infrastructure in India. In the initial phase, TCS will build 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW. The green-energy-powered, liquid-cooled data centers are designed to support next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said India’s talent, ambition, and government support make it central to shaping AI’s future, adding that the collaboration aims to build infrastructure, skills, and partnerships within the country. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, described the partnership as a milestone for India’s AI ambitions and emphasized its potential to skill youth and transform industries.

The OpenAI Foundation and TCS will also work together to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth. The goal is to improve the livelihoods of at least one million young people by developing technology toolkits for NGOs and launching focused initiatives. The partnership, disclosed in a stock exchange filing, marks a significant step in India’s effort to scale AI infrastructure, talent, and enterprise adoption in a coordinated manner.

