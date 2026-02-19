Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot System

The Delhi High Court is examining whether toothpaste makers must display vegetarian or non-vegetarian dots on packaging. |

New Delhi: The rule about putting red, brown, or green dots on toothpaste and other personal care products has reached the court. The case was filed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, a company that makes toothpaste, soaps and other toiletry products.

The company has challenged a June 2014 amendment made to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, specifically Rule 6(8). Under this amendment, products containing ingredients of animal origin must display a red or brown dot. Products made from vegetarian sources must show a green dot clearly on the packaging.

What Did the Court Observe?

The matter is being heard by the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, the court pointed out a “contradiction” between two government bodies.

The Legal Metrology framework treats the dot labelling as mandatory. However, the Drug Technical Advisory Board, which advises the Drug Controller General of India, considers such labelling voluntary for drugs and cosmetic products.

The court said that when two departments take different positions on the same issue, proper coordination is necessary before a final decision is made.

Court’s Direction

The court has directed that a joint meeting be held between the Director of Legal Metrology and the Director under the Drug Controller General of India. The purpose of this meeting is to form a clear and unified view on whether the red, brown and green dot system should apply to products like toothpaste.

The court made it clear that it will examine the legal issues raised in the petition only after both departments present their coordinated stand.

Next Hearing

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 27. The court is expected to review the position taken by both departments on that date.