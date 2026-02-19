 Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot System
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot System

Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot System

The Delhi High Court is examining whether toothpaste makers must display vegetarian or non-vegetarian dots on packaging. Reckitt Benckiser has challenged the 2014 amendment. While Legal Metrology calls the labelling mandatory, the Drug Technical Advisory Board sees it as voluntary. The court has ordered a joint meeting before proceeding.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
The Delhi High Court is examining whether toothpaste makers must display vegetarian or non-vegetarian dots on packaging. |

New Delhi: The rule about putting red, brown, or green dots on toothpaste and other personal care products has reached the court. The case was filed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, a company that makes toothpaste, soaps and other toiletry products.

The company has challenged a June 2014 amendment made to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, specifically Rule 6(8). Under this amendment, products containing ingredients of animal origin must display a red or brown dot. Products made from vegetarian sources must show a green dot clearly on the packaging.

Read Also
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
article-image

What Did the Court Observe?

The matter is being heard by the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, the court pointed out a “contradiction” between two government bodies.

FPJ Shorts
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here

The Legal Metrology framework treats the dot labelling as mandatory. However, the Drug Technical Advisory Board, which advises the Drug Controller General of India, considers such labelling voluntary for drugs and cosmetic products.

The court said that when two departments take different positions on the same issue, proper coordination is necessary before a final decision is made.

Read Also
'AI For All': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pitches India As Architect Of Democratic AI At Inaugural...
article-image

Court’s Direction

The court has directed that a joint meeting be held between the Director of Legal Metrology and the Director under the Drug Controller General of India. The purpose of this meeting is to form a clear and unified view on whether the red, brown and green dot system should apply to products like toothpaste.

The court made it clear that it will examine the legal issues raised in the petition only after both departments present their coordinated stand.

Next Hearing

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 27. The court is expected to review the position taken by both departments on that date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban
NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban
Dixon Down Over 3% After CLSA Downgrade To ‘Hold’; AI Data Centres, Memory Prices Seen As...
Dixon Down Over 3% After CLSA Downgrade To ‘Hold’; AI Data Centres, Memory Prices Seen As...
Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot...
Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot...
Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment To Build India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure &...
Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment To Build India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure &...
Andhra Pradesh Clears 27 Projects Worth ₹29,000 Crore, CM Naidu Pushes Tourism Clusters &...
Andhra Pradesh Clears 27 Projects Worth ₹29,000 Crore, CM Naidu Pushes Tourism Clusters &...