Heart Disease Risk Now Begins At 20, Rising Early Cardiac Cases Push Health Insurance Premiums Significantly Higher

Heart disease risk is rising among people in their 20s, pushing health insurance premiums higher. |

Mumbai: Heart disease is no longer a problem of old age. It is now affecting young people, even those in their 20s. Because of this rising risk, health insurance premiums are also increasing. Young adults are being asked to pay much higher premiums than before.

A recent report by Plum, an insurtech company based in Bengaluru, shows worrying data. In 2025, one out of every three cardiac claims was above Rs 1.25 lakh. In about 10 percent of the cases, the condition was serious and required ICU care or surgery. In such cases, expenses crossed Rs 5 lakh.

The study analysed 9,534 cardiovascular claims worth Rs 148 crore. It also reviewed data from over 12,000 health check-ups. Around 60 percent of heart-related claims required surgery, which sharply increased treatment costs.

Risk Begins Early

According to Saurabh Arora, Co-founder and CTO of Plum, heart disease can no longer be seen as an illness of old age. Claim data shows that the risk now starts as early as 20 years of age.

About 46 percent of all chronic disease claims are related to heart problems. Among people above 40 years, hospitalisation rates are rising by nearly 10 percent every year. Those already identified as high-risk face higher premiums. People who have already suffered serious heart issues may find it difficult to buy new insurance, and some applications may even be rejected.

Treatment Costs Are Very High

Serious heart treatment can cost between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh in some cases. This quickly exhausts insurance coverage limits. One in six serious heart patients needs ICU care or complex procedures.

In simple cases, treatment costs around Rs 63,000. However, stenting can cost Rs 2.5 lakh or more, while bypass surgery may cost Rs 3.2 lakh or higher.

Insurance Companies Become Strict

Insurance companies are now more alert. Before approving policies, they closely check cholesterol levels, blood pressure, inflammation, and metabolic markers. These are seen as warning signs of future heart risk.

One in three individual insurance applicants faces a 10–50 percent premium increase if heart risk is high. Around one in five applicants is directly rejected.

Young people in their late 20s and early 30s are also facing higher base premiums and longer waiting periods. Experts suggest getting regular health check-ups and buying insurance early, as delaying it may make coverage more expensive later.