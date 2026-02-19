 NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban

NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban

NCC Limited shares crashed nearly 10 percent intraday to Rs 135, hitting a 52-week low, after NHAI imposed a two-year debarment on the company and its step-down subsidiary OB Infrastructure Limited. The ban, effective February 17, 2026, bars them from NHAI tenders due to issues in a 2006 Uttar Pradesh highway BOT project. NCC disputes the order, citing ongoing arbitration and a lack of hearing.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
NCC Limited shares crashed nearly 10 percent intraday to Rs 135, hitting a 52-week low, after NHAI imposed a two-year debarment on the company and its step-down subsidiary OB Infrastructure Limited. |

Mumbai: Shares of NCC Limited tumbled nearly 10 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday after the company and its step-down subsidiary faced a two-year debarment order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The sharp fall dragged the stock to its lowest level in the past one year. The stock slipped 9.85 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to Rs 135 apiece, marking a fresh 52-week low.

The decline came after the company informed exchanges about regulatory action taken against it and its subsidiary. In an exchange filing, NCC said that OB Infrastructure Limited (OBIL), its step-down subsidiary, along with NCC, has received a debarment order from NHAI for a period of two years. The order prevents both companies from participating in any tender, bid or request for proposal issued by NHAI.

Read Also
NCC Share Price Falls 10% To 52-Week Low, NHAI’s 2-Year Tender Ban Triggers Sharp Sell-Off
article-image

This includes roles such as concessionaire, contractor, EPC contractor, O&amp;M contractor, O&amp;M agency or consortium member. The restriction is effective from February 17, 2026. The debarment is linked to a highway project in Uttar Pradesh that was executed by OBIL under a 2006 concession agreement on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) annuity basis. According to the company, delays in the project were caused by NHAI’s failure to hand over land on time and other alleged breaches of the contract.

NCC said OBIL had initiated arbitration proceedings over the matter and received a favourable award in November 2024. However, NHAI has challenged the award before the Delhi High Court. The company added that some additional disputes related to the same project are still under arbitration. OBIL has claimed that the debarment order was issued while arbitration proceedings were ongoing and after the concession period had already ended. It also alleged that the order was passed without giving it an opportunity to present its case.

FPJ Shorts
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
'No Stampede At Shivneri Fort During Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary,' Pune Police Clarify
'No Stampede At Shivneri Fort During Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary,' Pune Police Clarify
'Is This Plastic Microwave-Safe?' Vande Bharat Passenger Flags Food Safety Concern Over Heating Sealed 'Phulka' Packets
'Is This Plastic Microwave-Safe?' Vande Bharat Passenger Flags Food Safety Concern Over Heating Sealed 'Phulka' Packets

The company said it plans to challenge the debarment in accordance with the law. NCC clarified that there is no immediate financial or operational impact on its existing orders and ongoing projects. However, it admitted that the impact on future tenders cannot be estimated at this stage, as the ban restricts participation in fresh NHAI projects for two years.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban
NCC Shares Plunge 10% To 52-Week Low After NHAI Imposes 2-Year Debarment Ban
Dixon Down Over 3% After CLSA Downgrade To ‘Hold’; AI Data Centres, Memory Prices Seen As...
Dixon Down Over 3% After CLSA Downgrade To ‘Hold’; AI Data Centres, Memory Prices Seen As...
Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot...
Delhi High Court Questions Toothpaste Labelling Rule, Debate Grows Over Mandatory Veg–Non-Veg Dot...
Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment To Build India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure &...
Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment To Build India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure &...
Andhra Pradesh Clears 27 Projects Worth ₹29,000 Crore, CM Naidu Pushes Tourism Clusters &...
Andhra Pradesh Clears 27 Projects Worth ₹29,000 Crore, CM Naidu Pushes Tourism Clusters &...