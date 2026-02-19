 Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment To Build India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure & Usher In 'Intelligence Era'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a Rs 10 lakh crore investment over the next seven years to revolutionise artificial intelligence in India, mirroring Jio's mobile data transformation. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he said Jio Intelligence will develop gigawatt-scale sovereign compute infrastructure and data centres to deliver affordable, accessible AI to every citizen.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh crore investment by his group as he promised to revolutionise artificial intelligence, as he did with mobile data. Speaking at India AI Impact Summit here, Ambani said the best of AI is yet to come and that AI can usher in an era of super abundance. The world, he said, stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, while the other ensures affordable and accessible AI.

"Jio with Reliance will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year," he said. "This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital." The biggest constraint in AI is not scarcity of talent, but high cost of compute, he said. "Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure." This includes gigawatt-scale data centres.

Jio connected India to the internet era, and it will now connect it with the intelligence era. "We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of the social development. Jio will do so with the same reliability, scale and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity." 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

