Tata Elxsi, Cultos Global partner to integrate a NFT Token mechanism for Driver Reward Program |

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology company, has partnered with Cultos Global to integrate a Blockchain mechanism from Cultos Global with its TETHER Connected Vehicle Platform, to create an innovative Driver Reward Program, the company announced through an exchange filing. This unique proposition of tracking driver behaviour using rich analytics from the cloud-first TETHER connected vehicle platform, augmented with ADAS and driver monitoring features, enables an entirely new way of positively impacting driver behaviour, incentivised through a high-trust and high-privacy blockchain model.

This integrated solution will provide mobility players with a dynamic rewards platform that enables consistent engagement and positive behaviour modification through gamification. The driving scorecard which gets translated to tokens is a single digital identifier for a user and can be used across the ecosystem. It will give access to first party data for mobility providers with enhanced privacy for end consumers. It has a wide range of applications ranging from use for insurance, to incentives for safety and reliability, etc.

Nitin Pai, CSO & CMO at Tata Elxsi, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Cultos Global to integrate their cutting-edge blockchain mechanism into a unique Driver Reward Program, powered by TETHER – our Connected Vehicle Platform. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to leverage emerging technologies and enhance driver and passenger safety and experience - whether it is a mobility provider, vehicle brand, fleet owner, or a road transport authority that aims to positively impact driver behaviour and road safety using gamification and incentivisation, and creates reputation, reliability and monetisation opportunities.

By harnessing the immutable nature of blockchain, we are elevating the program's integrity, security, and transparency. Through this integration, we aim to create a seamless and rewarding experience for our drivers, fostering trust, loyalty, and long term engagement. Together, we are redefining the future of driver rewards and setting new industry benchmarks."

“Cultos complements TETHER offering by providing a single digital identifier for every customer. This not only increases engagement for mobility providers and their customers in the form of tokens that can be redeemed for different Loyalty/Rewards, but it can also be interoperable and can be liquidated”, said Pavan Govindan, CEO at Cultos Global.