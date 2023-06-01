Auto Sales May 2023: Tata Motors commercial vehicles sales drops by 12% to 28,989 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 dropped down by 2 per cent to 74,973 vehicles, compared to 74,755 units during May 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sale of Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales

The domestic sales of commercial vehicles fell by 12 per cent to 27,570 units in May 2023 in comparison to 31,414 units sold in May 2022. The major drop was in the sale of ILMCV trucks with a dip of 38 per cent and sale of SCV cargo pickup which slipped by 19 per cent.

The export of commercial vehicles on the other hand went down by 1 per cent with 1,419 units international sales in the last month against 1,404 units sold in the previous year for the same time period. Total commercial vehicles sold in May were down by 12 per cent at 28,989 in comparison to May 2022.

Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales

Total passenger vehicles sold in the domestic market by Tata Motors in the month of May was at 45,878 units with a gain of 6 per cent in comparison to 43,341 units sold in the same month last year. The total passenger vehicles sold in May 2023 were at 45,984 which is 6 per cent more than the sales in May 2022.