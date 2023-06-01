 Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAuto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35%

Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35%

Domestic sales in May 2023 slipped down 3 per cent at 33,113 units, as against 34,153 units during May 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35% | Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for May 2023 through an exchange filing. The total tractor sales during May 2023 were at 34,126 units, as against 35,722 units for the same period last year, indicating a 4 per cent drop.

Domestic sales in May 2023 slipped down 3 per cent at 33,113 units, as against 34,153 units during May 2022.

Exports for the month stood at 1,013 units, down by 35 per cent against 1,569 units sold last year.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 33,113 tractors in the domestic market during May ’23. Record high Rabi crop output, good reservoir levels, improved terms of trade for farmers and IMD's prediction of a normal southwest monsoon augurs well for the upcoming Kharif season. In the export market, we have sold 1,013 tractors.”

Read Also
Auto Sales May 2023: Mahindra passenger vehicles sales jumps 22%, exports rise 29%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCC receives new order worth Rs 2088 Cr

NCC receives new order worth Rs 2088 Cr

Sri Lanka cuts policy rates by 250 bps to reduce inflation and boost economic recovery

Sri Lanka cuts policy rates by 250 bps to reduce inflation and boost economic recovery

Apple's India stores thrive with record-breaking sales

Apple's India stores thrive with record-breaking sales

Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35%

Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35%

TVS Motor Company enhances its electrification journey; introduces a special pricing initiative for...

TVS Motor Company enhances its electrification journey; introduces a special pricing initiative for...