Auto Sale May 2023: Mahindra’s farm equipment exports drop by 35% | Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for May 2023 through an exchange filing. The total tractor sales during May 2023 were at 34,126 units, as against 35,722 units for the same period last year, indicating a 4 per cent drop.

Domestic sales in May 2023 slipped down 3 per cent at 33,113 units, as against 34,153 units during May 2022.

Exports for the month stood at 1,013 units, down by 35 per cent against 1,569 units sold last year.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 33,113 tractors in the domestic market during May ’23. Record high Rabi crop output, good reservoir levels, improved terms of trade for farmers and IMD's prediction of a normal southwest monsoon augurs well for the upcoming Kharif season. In the export market, we have sold 1,013 tractors.”