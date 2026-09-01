Tata Consumer Raises Capital Foods Stake, Acquires Additional 5% Holding

Tata Consumer acquires another 5 percent of Capital Foods. |

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products has acquired an additional 5 percent stake in Capital Foods from Wildflower Private Trust, raising its ownership in the packaged foods company to 80 percent.

The transaction was completed on September 1, 2026, the company told stock exchanges. It did not disclose the value paid for the latest stake purchase.

Ownership rises to 80 percent

Following the acquisition, Tata Consumer now holds 27,95,533 equity shares of Capital Foods. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and the holding represents 80 percent of the target company’s paid-up equity capital.

Tata Consumer had initially announced its decision to acquire up to 100 percent of Capital Foods in January 2024. It subsequently completed the purchase of a 75 percent stake in February 2024.

At that time, the company said the remaining 25 percent interest would be acquired within three years of the initial transaction. The latest purchase marks another step towards gaining complete ownership of Capital Foods.

Capital Foods strengthens portfolio

Capital Foods owns packaged food brands Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. Its portfolio spans sauces, noodles, soups, chutneys, masalas and cooking pastes, giving Tata Consumer a stronger position in India’s fast-growing packaged foods market.

The acquisition fits Tata Consumer’s strategy of expanding its higher-growth food and beverage portfolio. The company has been widening its presence beyond salt, tea and coffee through acquisitions and new product launches across emerging consumer categories.

Residual stake remains

After completing the latest transaction, Tata Consumer still needs to acquire the remaining 20 percent stake to secure full ownership of Capital Foods.

The company has not provided a fresh timeline or financial details for purchasing this residual holding. Its earlier disclosure, however, said the balance would be acquired within three years from the first transaction.

Tata Consumer informed the National Stock Exchange, BSE and Calcutta Stock Exchange about the development. It said the disclosure was being made in compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Tata Consumer Products exchange filing and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment advice.