Tata Consumer Products Consolidated PAT Up 29% To ₹427.19 Crore In Q1

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products Limited reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to ₹427.19 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹331.75 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 12% to ₹5,348.88 crore for the same quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹5,420.82 crore, an increase from ₹4,820.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses for the group rose to ₹4,828.61 crore from ₹4,354.66 crore year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue

The Branded Business segment reported a total revenue of ₹4,883.10 crore. This included ₹3,540.30 crore from India Business and ₹1,342.80 crore from International Business.

The Non Branded Business segment contributed ₹497.64 crore to the total segment revenue. Inter-segment sales amounted to ₹43.34 crore.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter was ₹592.21 crore. This compares to ₹465.42 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹4.31. This is an increase from ₹3.38 in the year-ago period.

Other Comprehensive Income

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax, for the group was ₹12.88 crore. This includes items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, such as remeasurement of defined benefit plans and changes in fair valuation of equity instruments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.